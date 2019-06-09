Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Performs well in rehab outing
Johnson (elbow) tossed four innings in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Johnson looked sharp in his sixth rehab start, allowing no extra-base hits while pumping in 36 of 62 pitches for strikes. Considering the lefty's 30-day rehab window will come to a close Thursday, there's a good chance that his next appearance will come with the big club. Johnson has mostly worked in relief for Boston over the past two seasons but could be viewed as a candidate for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, which has remained unsettled since Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) landed on the injured list April 20.
