Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitches 4.2 innings
Johnson allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Nationals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.
The Nationals had plenty of traffic on the bases and Johnson exited an out short of qualifying for the win. The 27-year-old could see another turn in the Red Sox's starting rotation with Steven Wright (knee) and Drew Pomeranz (biceps) still on the disabled list, with his next start likely to come Monday against the Rangers.
