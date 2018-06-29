Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitches well in four innings
Johnson allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
Johnson's only earned run came on a home run by Andrelton Simmons, but he was forced out after only 61 pitches in his start in place of Steven Wright because he hadn't been fully stretched out. Across his past three appearances, Johnson had not surpassed 43 pitches, so the Red Sox took a cautious approach. Wright is eligible to return from the disabled list July 3 -- it is unclear if he will do so -- so Johnson's time in the rotation may be short-lived.
