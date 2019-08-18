The Red Sox have not yet announced a replacement for Chris Sale (elbow) on Tuesday but Johnson is a candidate, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox's rotation is in flux at the moment, and they need a starter Tuesday. Johnson and Andrew Cashner are possible candidates. David Price (wrist), who is expected to rejoin the rotation this week, but may not be ready in time for Tuesday's game. Going forward, Johnson could pick up a start every fifth day, joining Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello.