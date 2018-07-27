Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Posts 5.2 solid innings
Johnson allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 scoreless innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Johnson recorded his longest start since his season debut April 2. He did not allow the Twins to record an extra-base hit, continuing his season-long ability to limit the long ball. While he has had success in short outings as a starter, it has already been announced that he will be bumped from the starting rotation with the acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi.
