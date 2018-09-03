Johnson (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings as he was saddled with the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Johnson was knocked around early, surrendering two runs in the first and two more in the second. He was removed from the ballgame after recording just four outs on 38 pitches (28 strikes). The 27-year-old lefty hasn't lasted past the fifth inning in his last three outings, allowing eight runs through 10 innings while striking out eight over that span. With Chris Sale (shoulder) hopeful to return sometime next weekend, Johnson could return to a bullpen role in the near future.