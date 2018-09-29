Johnson (4-5) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 11-6 to the Yankees, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two.

The southpaw labored in his first start since Sept. 2, needing 66 pitches (38 strikes) to record only nine outs, and he kicked off a four-homer barrage by the Yankees when Gary Sanchez took him deep in the third inning. Johnson will be ticketed for the bullpen in the playoffs, but his 5.26 ERA in 39.1 innings since the beginning of August -- inflated by a 2.3 HR/9 -- doesn't suggest he'll have a significant role.