Johnson will make a rehab appearance Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson has been appearing in rehab outings since the middle of May, with his most recent coming on Thursday with Double-A Portland. He's expected to make his next appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket, though it's unclear how long he'll pitch or when he might be activated from the injured list. He hasn't fared well in his four rehab outings to this point, surrendering nine earned runs across 7.2 innings.

