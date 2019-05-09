Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Reports no soreness
Johnson (elbow) said he experienced no soreness the day after throwing a simulated game Tuesday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Johnson will play catch Friday, and the team will make a decision on the left-hander's next step. He could throw another simulated game or begin a rehab assignment.
