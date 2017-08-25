Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Returns after injury scare
Johnson is slated to start Saturday for Triple-A Pawtucket.
A line drive caught Johnson in the leg during his Aug. 16 start, forcing him from the game after just one inning, but he returned to action five days later. He figures to make two more starts (including Saturday's) before rejoining the big club in September, but it's uncertain if Johnson will start at all for the first-place Red Sox over the season's final month. Johnson recently battled some shoulder fatigue and an assignment to the bullpen would be theoretically help preserve the shoulder.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Exits start after one inning•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Back in Pawtucket's rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could rejoin Pawtucket rotation Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could join Boston next week•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Scratched from scheduled Triple-A start•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...