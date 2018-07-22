Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Saddled with loss
Johnson (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing two unearned runs in five innings while giving up five hits and striking out five Tigers.
Both tallies Johnson allowed came in the second inning: Victor Martinez reached on a one-out throwing error before a single and a two-out double from Saturday star Jose Iglesias that plated the runners. Johnson lowered his ERA to 3.81 but, with a 7.8 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9, carries less-than-stellar command peripherals to back it up. With several Red Sox hurlers on the disabled list, however, Johnson should have at least a few more turns in the rotation, the next one lining up for Thursday against the Twins.
