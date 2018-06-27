Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Selected as Thursday's starter
Johnson will start Thursday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson will get the call to take the mound in place of Steven Wright, who hit the DL with a knee injury Tuesday. Johnson has appeared in 22 games for the Red Sox this season -- including one start -- and holds a 4.50 ERA over 36 innings of work.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws three scoreless Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Monday's start postponed•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tabbed for Monday's start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Strikes out three in relief Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws two innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...