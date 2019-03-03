Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set for bullpen session Monday
Johnson (illness) is playing catch Sunday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Orioles but his quick return to throwing confirms the issue is minor. The 28-year-old could return to game action later in the week assuming a successful bullpen session.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with illness•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Getting stretched out•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To be left off ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Quick exit in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start vs. Yankees on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Eats up innings in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...