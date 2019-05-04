Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set for simulated game
Johnson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson completed another bullpen session Saturday, clearing the way for him to face live hitters next week. The 28-year-old has been on the injured list since early April with left elbow inflammation, and seems likely to remain there for at least a few more weeks as he rebuilds his arm strength.
