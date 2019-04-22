Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to play catch Tuesday
Johnson (elbow) will play catch from 60 feet Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Tuesday's throwing session will mark Johnson's first since being shut down with elbow inflammation earlier in the month. While this is an encouraging step for the southpaw, a timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he's further along in his throwing program.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Avoids season-ending injury•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lit up Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Notches relief win•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Making spot start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...