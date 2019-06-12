Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to return Friday
Johnson (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson has been on the shelf since April 6 with elbow inflammation. With his 30-day rehab windows ending Thursday, the southpaw will rejoin the Red Sox prior to Friday's series opener in Baltimore. It remains to be seen whether Johnson will return as a starter or reliever, though it's worth noting that Boston needs a fifth starter Sunday. Johnson posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 14.2 innings across six rehab appearances, though he allowed just two runs and struck out seven batters in seven innings his last two times out.
