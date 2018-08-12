Johnson will start Friday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

The fact that Johnson pitched in Sunday's contest out of the bullpen ended his chances to start Wednesday in Philadelphia, but manager Alex Cora will instead deploy him Friday in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Johnson gave up five earned runs in his previous start, but he won his past two decisions and holds a 3.25 ERA over the team's last 60 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories