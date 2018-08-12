Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to start Friday
Johnson will start Friday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The fact that Johnson pitched in Sunday's contest out of the bullpen ended his chances to start Wednesday in Philadelphia, but manager Alex Cora will instead deploy him Friday in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Johnson gave up five earned runs in his previous start, but he won his past two decisions and holds a 3.25 ERA over the team's last 60 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Remains in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Spot in rotation to be discussed•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Carried to third win by offense•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To take hill Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Earns win in rough outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...