Johnson allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Johnson celebrated the announcement that he'll be part of the rotation that starts the regular season by shutting down a Yankees' lineup that looked like the one they'll trot out for the regular season. The left-hander's soft tosses not only baffled the Yankees on Friday, but have done so all spring. Johnson's 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP was more than enough to earn himself a spot in the rotation. It may not be a lengthy stay as Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) are on the verge of returning. At that point, Johnson is expected to join the bullpen as he is out of minor-league options.