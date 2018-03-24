Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Shuts down Yankees on Friday
Johnson allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Yankees.
Johnson celebrated the announcement that he'll be part of the rotation that starts the regular season by shutting down a Yankees' lineup that looked like the one they'll trot out for the regular season. The left-hander's soft tosses not only baffled the Yankees on Friday, but have done so all spring. Johnson's 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP was more than enough to earn himself a spot in the rotation. It may not be a lengthy stay as Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) are on the verge of returning. At that point, Johnson is expected to join the bullpen as he is out of minor-league options.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will open season in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Likely to begin season in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Cements roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: In lead for fifth starter job•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Experiencing increased velocity•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?