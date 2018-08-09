Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Spot in rotation to be discussed
The Red Sox are expected to meet Thursday to discuss whether Johnson or Drew Pomeranz will remain the rotation, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Johnson noticeably tired Wednesday when the game reached the sixth and seventh inning, but has been effective in his starts. That's more than can be said about Pomeranz, who's exhibited shaky command since coming off the disabled list in late July.
