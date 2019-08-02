Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
Johnson (infection) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson is set to make a spot start for the Red Sox after spending time on the shelf due to an intestinal issue. He'll likely move back to the bullpen following Saturday's outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start next weekend•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitching session coming up•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with intestinal issue•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lands on IL•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Not scheduled to start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...