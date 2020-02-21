Johnson will start the Grapefruit League opener Friday against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Johnson had a 6.02 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 40.1 innings for the Red Sox last season, and he'll be the first pitcher to take the mound in spring training. The left-hander figures to begin the season in the minors or bullpen, though he still has an outside chance to grab the fifth spot in the starting rotation.