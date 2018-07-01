Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson went four innings as a fill-in starter for Steven Wright (knee) last Thursday, and manager Alex Cora feels the left-hander could get up to five innings Tuesday. This could be the last start for Johnson with Drew Pomeranz (biceps) nearing a return. He owns a 4.28 ERA and 7.9 K/9 in 40 innings for Boston on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories