Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Wednesday
Johnson will start Wednesday's game at Cleveland, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The Red Sox were considering utilizing an opener Wednesday, but Johnson will instead receive the starting nod. The 28-year-old has struggled in his two outings since coming off the injured list Aug. 3, allowing six runs on 10 hits with a 3:2 K:BB across 5.2 innings.
