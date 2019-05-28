Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Still needs multiple rehab outings
Johnson (elbow) needs two or three more rehab outings, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson has been out since early April. He's made three rehab appearances, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) in 5.2 innings of work. He'll need to sort things out before the Red Sox consider activating him from the injured list.
