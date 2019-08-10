Johnson allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings Friday night against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Johnson surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning, and he failed to make it out of the third after firing 28 of 50 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old is currently filling in for David Price (wrist) in the rotation, though he'll likely need to work deeper into the contest during his next start if he wishes to remain a starter.