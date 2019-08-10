Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Struggles in brief outing
Johnson allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings Friday night against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
Johnson surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning, and he failed to make it out of the third after firing 28 of 50 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old is currently filling in for David Price (wrist) in the rotation, though he'll likely need to work deeper into the contest during his next start if he wishes to remain a starter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set to start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated, targeting 12-15 outs•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start next weekend•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitching session coming up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...