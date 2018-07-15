Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Struggles to throw strikes in DL return
Johnson (hip) lasted 4.2 innings and didn't factor into the decision in his start Sunday in the Red Sox's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on two hits and four walks and struck out five.
Johnson bounced back from a bout of hip inflammation to return from the 10-day disabled list in the minimum amount of time, but he didn't exhibit much command or control in his return to the mound. Both of the hits Johnson allowed went for extra bases -- including a two-run blast by Teoscar Hernandez in the third inning -- and he needed 84 pitches to retire 14 hitters. Despite the southpaw's middling results as a starter this season, he'll be guaranteed at least one more start July 21 against the Tigers, according to Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports. If Johnson turns a corner in that outing, he'll have a good chance at earning at extended stay in the rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) likely out until at least mid-August and Drew Pomeranz (biceps) and Steven Wright (knee) also on the disabled list.
