Johnson allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Orioles.

Johnson gave up just one run in the third inning on an infield single, but he was pulled in the fourth after the first two batters of the inning reached on singles. He struggled to consistently pound the strike zone, hurling just 41 of 70 pitches for strikes on the day. Despite his struggles, the 28-year-old is expected to remain in the starting rotation until Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is cleared to return.