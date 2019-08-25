Johnson (1-3) took the loss against San Diego on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one.

With David Price not yet ready to return from a wrist injury, Johnson was handed the ball for his seventh start of the season. The southpaw struggled early, allowing three first-inning runs on a trio of hits -- including a two-run homer by Manny Machado -- and a walk. He settled down to hold the Padres scoreless over the next two frames but continued to labor, allowing a pair of walks and a double, and was replaced at the start of the fourth inning after throwing 61 pitches (34 for strikes). The 28-year-old now owns an unsightly 6.83 and 2.07 WHIP along with a problematic 22:15 K:BB in 29 innings this season. With Price set to return this weekend, Johnson is unlikely to get another start.