Johnson allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Johnson did not show the same form he had when he blanked the Mariners on May 27, as the left-hander was in and out of trouble through all six innings against the Blue Jays. He managed to limit the damage to a three-run fifth inning and was long gone by the time Hanley Ramirez ended a 15-inning marathon with a walk-off home run. Tuesday's outing is expected to be a one-and-done start for Johnson. The Red Sox are likely to call up another reliever to support a staff that's been asked to pitch 58 innings over the past four days.