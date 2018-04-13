Johnson has been named the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

David Price (hand) had his scheduled start pushed back a day, so Johnson will temporarily fill the gap in the rotation. He may only throw a few innings in what could ultimately become a bullpen game. The swingman currently holds a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings of work this season -- including a six-inning, one-run start April 2 against the Marlins.