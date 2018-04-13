Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tabbed for Monday's start
Johnson has been named the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
David Price (hand) had his scheduled start pushed back a day, so Johnson will temporarily fill the gap in the rotation. He may only throw a few innings in what could ultimately become a bullpen game. The swingman currently holds a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings of work this season -- including a six-inning, one-run start April 2 against the Marlins.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Strikes out three in relief Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws two innings Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moves to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Gives up one earned to Marlins•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting fifth game•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Shuts down Yankees on Friday•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...