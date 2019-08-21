Johnson (1-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.

Johnson allowed all three of his earned runs in the first inning, as the Phillies collected four hits and a walk. He settled in after, however, allowing three baserunners in his final 2.2 innings of work. Johnson's last five appearances have all come as a starter, though he's managed to work five frames just once in that span. That shaky stretch hasn't helped his bottom line, as he now owns a 6.58 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across 26 innings for the season. Johnson likely won't take his turn as a starter anytime in the near future as the Red Sox have two off days scheduled in the next week.