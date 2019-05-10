Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throwing again Saturday
Johnson (elbow) is scheduled to throw at Fenway Park on Saturday, aAlex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Johnson completed a one-inning simulated game Tuesday and played catch Friday with no apparent issues with his elbow. The 28-year-old could be throwing a simulated game Saturday, but there's yet to be a final determination of the specifics for his throwing session. If all goes well the team will then make a decision about a potential rehab assignment.
