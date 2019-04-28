Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws 25-pitch bullpen
Johnson threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and felt fine afterwards, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Johnson was shut down in early April with elbow inflammation so this news is a step forward for Johnson. He threw only fastballs, meaning his return to the mound is still not close, though the worst fear of a torn elbow ligament seems to have been averted.
