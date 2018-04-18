Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws three scoreless Tuesday
Johnson allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three over three scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Angels.
Johnson piggybacked on a start by David Price, who left after 78 pitches and five innings with a 9-1 lead. Manager Alex Cora didn't want to push Price, who left his previous start early after experiencing a sensation in his left hand. Johnson, who had been scheduled to start Monday before the game was postponed, will continue to throw out of the bullpen, sometimes as a multi-inning reliever.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Monday's start postponed•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tabbed for Monday's start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Strikes out three in relief Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws two innings Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moves to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Gives up one earned to Marlins•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...