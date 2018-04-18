Johnson allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three over three scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

Johnson piggybacked on a start by David Price, who left after 78 pitches and five innings with a 9-1 lead. Manager Alex Cora didn't want to push Price, who left his previous start early after experiencing a sensation in his left hand. Johnson, who had been scheduled to start Monday before the game was postponed, will continue to throw out of the bullpen, sometimes as a multi-inning reliever.