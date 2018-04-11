Johnson pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two.

After one start while a member of the rotation, Johnson has moved to the bullpen, but could get one more start Saturday, the next time Boston needs a fifth starter. The Red Sox decided to delay Drew Pomeranz's return from a forearm injury for at least one more start. Johnson and Hector Velazquez are the candidates for the start.