Johnson will not make Boston's roster for the ALDS, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Johnson only pitched 12 innings during the month of September, with a majority of those coming as a middle-relief option in the bullpen. Though manager Alex Cora has yet to completely set his roster for Friday's series opener against the Yankees or Athletics, he already told Johnson that he will not be one of the pitchers carried in this round of the postseason.