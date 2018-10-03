Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To be left off ALDS roster
Johnson will not make Boston's roster for the ALDS, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Johnson only pitched 12 innings during the month of September, with a majority of those coming as a middle-relief option in the bullpen. Though manager Alex Cora has yet to completely set his roster for Friday's series opener against the Yankees or Athletics, he already told Johnson that he will not be one of the pitchers carried in this round of the postseason.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Quick exit in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start vs. Yankees on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Eats up innings in relief•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pulled after 1.1 innings•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Chased early again•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lasts 4.1 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...