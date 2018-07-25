Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To move into bullpen role next week
Johnson will transition to the bullpen following his start against Minnesota on Thursday, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Through four turns in the rotation dating back to June 28, Johnson has posted an impressive 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP to go along with a 14:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings, but the addition of Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday will bump him from the starting staff for the time being. It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Johnson eventually grab hold of Drew Pomeranz's spot if the latter can't revert to from, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated that Pomeranz will "stay in the rotation for now."
