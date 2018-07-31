Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start Thursday against Yankees
Johnson will take the hill Thursday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson will temporarily take Chris Sale's spot in the rotation after the latter was placed on the 10-day DL due to a mild case of left shoulder inflammation. Since Sale is only expected to miss one start, Johnson will likely return to the bullpen next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Posts 5.2 solid innings•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To move into bullpen role next week•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Saddled with loss•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Struggles to throw strikes in return•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will start Sunday vs. Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...