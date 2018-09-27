Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start vs. Yankees on Friday
Johnson will make a spot start against the Yankees on Friday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
Following Johnson during the three-game set will be Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello. This will mark Johnson's first start since Sept. 2 when he only lasted 1.1 innings against the White Sox. On the year, he's logged a 4.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. During his latest relief appearance, he posted three scoreless frames versus Cleveland on Saturday.
