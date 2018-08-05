Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To take hill Wednesday
Johnson will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson will continue to fill in the for the injured Chris Sale (shoulder), who's expected to miss at least one more start. Johnson struggled in his previous outing against the Yankees, as he surrendered five runs across five innings, although he picked up the win in a high-scoring affair. Upon Sale's return, Johnson should head back to a bullpen role.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Earns win in rough outing•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start Thursday against Yankees•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Posts 5.2 solid innings•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To move into bullpen role next week•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Saddled with loss•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Struggles to throw strikes in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...