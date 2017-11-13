Johnson will be tried out as a reliever in 2018, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Johnson split time between Triple-A Pawtucket and the Red Sox last season, compiling a 3.09 ERA in 17 starts for the PawSox and a 4.33 ERA in five starts for the big club. While he's worked solely as a starting pitcher through his first six seasons, the Red Sox -- who are in need of left-handed bullpen depth -- are set to try the 26-year-old southpaw out in a relief role. Johnson's expected to make the big club out of spring given he's out of options, so having him as a relief arm with the capability to spot start makes sense for a Red Sox team that is comfortable with their current starting rotation. At this point, it's unclear if the transition is a long-term move or simply for next season.