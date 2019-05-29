Johnson (elbow) will make a three-inning rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on Thursday and another three-inning appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox will determine Johnson's readiness to return from the injured list following Monday's outing. He'll have to pitch much better over those six innings than he's done thus far in his rehab assignment, as he's allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in 5.2 innings of work.