Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Used as starter, reliever
Johnson has a 3.86 ERA over five spring appearances, including two starts.
Johnson was dropped from the 40-man roster during the offseason despite being a hybrid starter/reliever for Boston the last two seasons. A best-case scenario for the left-hander, who is being stretched out in camp, is as a temporary fill-in starter for Chris Sale (elbow). The Red Sox are also kicking around the notion of using an opener as their fifth starter, in which case there may not be room for Johnson.
