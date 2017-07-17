Johnson will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Doug Fister was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but that plan was scrapped after he was forced to cover 2.2 innings in relief in Saturday's 16-inning loss to the Yankees. As a result, Johnson will move up to the big leagues for what will likely just be a spot start. Johnson tossed a complete-game shutout May 27 in one of his four starts with the Red Sox this season, but has otherwise been mediocre, failing to last more than five innings in any other of his three turns.