Johnson (illness) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's spring game against the Twins, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Johnson was sidelined a few days by his illness, but he is ready to get back on the bump. Barring any setbacks the rest of the way, he has a chance to make an early-season start for the Red Sox with the team playing 11 straight days to kick off the regular season, but it is expected that he will primarily be used as a reliever.