Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will start Thursday
Johnson (illness) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's spring game against the Twins, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
Johnson was sidelined a few days by his illness, but he is ready to get back on the bump. Barring any setbacks the rest of the way, he has a chance to make an early-season start for the Red Sox with the team playing 11 straight days to kick off the regular season, but it is expected that he will primarily be used as a reliever.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with illness•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Getting stretched out•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To be left off ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Quick exit in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To start vs. Yankees on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...