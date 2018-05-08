Red Sox's Brock Holt: Activated from disabled list

Holt (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Although Holt isn't in the lineup for Boston's game against the Yankees on Tuesday night, the utility man has returned to full health and is in line to return to his reserve role with the Red Sox. Prior to hitting the DL, Holt had slashed .340/.400/.520 over 16 games. In a corresponding move, Tzu-Wei Lin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.