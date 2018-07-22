Red Sox's Brock Holt: Available for Sunday's contest

Holt (knee) is available for the Red Sox on Sunday according to manager Alex Cora, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Though Holt is not in the starting lineup, he'll be at Boston's disposal if needed, and the plan is for him to get the start Monday in Baltimore. He was lifted from Friday's game due to a knee injury, which was later diagnosed as a bruise, mitigating concerns of a long-term issue.