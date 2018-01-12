Red Sox's Brock Holt: Avoids arbitration
Holt agreed to a one-year, $2.225 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
This was the second year Holt was an arbitration-eligible player. The infielder missed most of the first half of the 2017 season with vertigo and was only able to compete in 64 big-league contests, slashing an unimpressive .200/.305/.243 with seven RBI in 164 plate appearances. Looking ahead to this upcoming season, it's unlikely that he will see the field enough to make much of an impact at the fantasy level.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...