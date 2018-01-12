Red Sox's Brock Holt: Avoids arbitration

Holt agreed to a one-year, $2.225 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

This was the second year Holt was an arbitration-eligible player. The infielder missed most of the first half of the 2017 season with vertigo and was only able to compete in 64 big-league contests, slashing an unimpressive .200/.305/.243 with seven RBI in 164 plate appearances. Looking ahead to this upcoming season, it's unlikely that he will see the field enough to make much of an impact at the fantasy level.