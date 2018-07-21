Red Sox's Brock Holt: Avoids serious injury
Holt was diagnosed with a right knee bruise after getting spiked by an opposing player during Friday's game against Detroit, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Holt will be labeled as day-to-day moving forward, and he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's tilt. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the game.
