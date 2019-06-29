Red Sox's Brock Holt: Back in action Saturday
Holt (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting seventh Saturday against the Yankees.
He hasn't started since June 23, when he suffered the hamstring injury, but he did appear off the bench a few days ago. Holt is hitting .400/.449/.533 with one home run and one steal in 60 at-bats this month.
